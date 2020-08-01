2 hours ago

Thomas Partey remains a dream for Inter Milan but any potential move to the Nerazurri's hinges on the future of Belgian midfielder, Radja Nainggolan.

The Belgian is currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Cagliari and Inter Milan must move him on before the can add to their stocky midfield.

Despite being a staple of Diego Simeone's midfield, Thomas Partey's future may be far from Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has a 50 million euro clause with Atletico Madrid, has not yet reached an agreement for a renewal and a consequent increase in the clause.

Juventus and Inter are vigilant over the Ghanaian player, who is also an Arsenal target.

The 'Gunners' would not be willing to pay the clause and the deal therefore seems to be complicated.

Arsenal have reportedly had a 25 million pounds bid plus Matteo Guendozi knocked back by the Rojiblancos who are asking for the full release clause of the player.