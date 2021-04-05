17 minutes ago

Dzolo Gborgame based Raiders FC won this year's Easter Football Gala which took place at the EP JHS Park at Dzolo Gborgame in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Vane , Dodome , Logba and Dzolo Gborgame communities participated in the special competition.

The game was organised as Easter sports activities by section of youths from Dzolo Gborgame and the home Team which is Raiders FC won at the end of the day and Dodome came second position .

The winning Teams received various Prices and as well the losing Teams received consolation prices .

Vane won that of the volley ball competition and Dzolo Gborgame came second in the Volley Ball category .

The CEO of Raiders FC on bahalf of the Board Chairman and the entire Board thank the participating towns and Teams for taken part in the Gala and as well urge the youths to remain United and compliments the effort of the elderly ones in community building , he as advice that the youths should all time embrace peace and unity and that is the only way they can leave freely to promote development.

He disclose that Dzolo Gborgame is becoming the hub of sports in Ho West and is calling on all to come to the community in investing in sports and other related business as there are lots of talents and potentials in the area which is yet to be tap.

The Coach and the Captain of Raiders FC in a separate interview express their happiness of hosting the tournament and same time winning it and promise to defend that come next year.

The CEO of Raiders revealed the Team will soon resume full training both senior team and juvenile team after the long break in activities due to the Global pandemic of Covid 19 and maintain that Dzolo Gborgame still remain the home of Raiders FC when ask about possibility of Raiders FC moving it's home to Accra .

The CEO made it known that Raiders FC still remain proud Dzolo Gborgame based Team and will never change it's home , he explains that the Team would some times have training camps at other places but does not mean they are changing Dzolo as home for Raiders .