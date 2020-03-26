1 hour ago

Downpours in Kumasi and Tamale last Tuesday exposed the indiscriminate waste disposal among residents of the two metropolises.

The rains resulted in loads of plastic waste and debris being scattered on roads and open spaces.

Sesan drain

From Kumasi, Emmanuel Baah reports that one hour of rains last Tuesday afternoon resulted in rubbish strewn on open spaces.

The Susan River burst its banks, making way for a heavy amount of waste, including plastics and empty bottles, to be scattered across adjoining areas.

The river has the biggest drainage system in Kumasi, taking its source from Aboabo, through Susanso to the Anloga Junction and then to Atonsu and Kaase and neighbouring communities to the south of Kumasi.

The Tuesday rain, although heavy, was not accompanied by thunder and strong winds.

The Daily Graphic gathered that there was no destruction to property, nor was there any casualty.

Residents unhappy

Some residents of Kumasi who spoke to the Daily Graphic expressed disgust at the improper handling of waste by some households and workplaces in the city.

A resident, Anita Nyarko, said: “I am ashamed of the plastic waste materials I see scattered all over the place. The rain has exposed us.”

She called for the need to sensitise the public to keep their environment clean and avoid the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into open drains.

Tamale

Samuel Duodu reports from Tamale, the Northern Regional capital that last Tuesday 's dawn rains caused flooding in some suburbs in the Tamale metropolis and the Sagnarigu municipality.

The rains that started around 4.15 a.m. and subsided around 6.20 a.m. did not cause any destruction to property. There was no casualty.

Among the suburbs that were flooded were Lamakara and Koblemagu while in the Sagnarigu municipality floods were recorded in Gumani and Taha.

The Northern Regional Director of Operations for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Abu Adams, in an interview with the Daily Graphic said choked drains contributed to the mess.

He said some district directors and zonal officers of NADMO had been tasked to embark on pre-flood cleaning exercise.

Mr Adams added that the NADMO officials had also met with assembly members, unit committee members and disaster volunteer groups to start clearing choked gutters and drains to pave way for running water during the rainy period to avert flooding.

He cautioned the public against dumping of refuse into drains and gutters in their communities.

Source: peacefmonline