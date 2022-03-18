4 hours ago

Residents of Kabiti, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region are now homeless after a rainstorm destroyed their property.

The hours-long rain, which started at about 8:00pm on Tuesday, ripped off the roofs of over 200 houses and destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

According to the Assembly Member for Kabiti Electoral Area, Raphael Hevi, no casualty was recorded, but residents have been forced to abandon their flooded homes.

Some residents have been forced to sleep in make-shift tents erected under trees.

The community market was also destroyed; most of the market sheds have also been roofed off.

Mr Hevi appealed to the government and philanthropists to, as a matter of urgency, support them to re-roof their building to enable them resettle.