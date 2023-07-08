1 hour ago

Robert Graf, the sporting director of Raków Częstochowa, holds high hopes for Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah, believing that he possesses the qualities to become one of the team's leaders.

As the team gears up for their European campaign, Graf is eager to see Yeboah contribute with more goals and assists.

The transfer of Yeboah to Raków Częstochowa is a permanent move, with the player signing a contract that will run until June 30, 2026.

"We have been working tirelessly on John's transfer to Raków for quite some time. He is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the Ekstraklasa, and his exceptional abilities have the potential to make him a leader within the team," expressed Graf.

"We have high expectations that he will strengthen our offensive line, scoring goals and providing assists that will aid us in achieving our objectives. We are thrilled to have him join the team ahead of the new season, which will also support our European endeavors," added Robert Graf, the sports director.

John Yeboah, born in Germany with Ghanaian heritage, spent the previous season at Śląsk Wrocław, where he made notable contributions.

Featuring in 32 games, he scored 10 goals and provided two assists, showcasing his prowess on the field.

With his permanent move to Raków Częstochowa, John Yeboah now has the opportunity to further demonstrate his abilities and contribute significantly to the team's success.

The club is excited to have him on board as they strive for glory in both domestic and European competitions.