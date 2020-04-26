2 hours ago

Former AC Milan player Kevin Prince Boateng has recommended his former coach Ralf Rangick to fallen giants AC Milan.

The German has on numerous occasions been linked with the director of football job at Milan as the Elliot Group would want to refresh their managerial team.

Rangick has been credited for building a solid unit at RB Leipzig where they rely heavily on upcoming talented youth who come at affordable fees and polished into diamonds.

AC Milan have experienced a dry patch since their Serie A triumph nine years ago, changing managers regularly with consistently inconsistent results. Boateng, however, sees former Schalke boss Ralf Rangnick as an ideal coach for the Rossoneri.

"He [Rangnick] can help a lot, he looks at football and beyond," Boateng said. "He is a very intelligent person who evaluates many details. What he has built proves it. He knows how to talk to the players and this is his key."

AC Milan are currently seventh in Serie A, 12 points away from the top four, and three points adrift of the final Europa League qualification spot.