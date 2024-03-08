3 hours ago

The Minority Women Caucus in Parliament has voiced its strong support for the re-nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC Female MPs Caucus hailed Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s re-nomination as a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in Ghana’s political landscape. They highlighted her exceptional contributions to public service, particularly her tenure as the former Minister of Education and her esteemed academic career.

Emphasizing her unwavering advocacy for the welfare of marginalized communities in Ghana, the Caucus, led by the Second Deputy Minority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, stressed the importance of Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination as a symbol of hope and empowerment for young girls nationwide.

“Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s reappointment as the vice-presidential candidate reflects the confidence that the NDC leadership and the party have reposed in her. Her ability to effectively steer the nation towards progress and prosperity is not in doubt. Her vast experience in academia, coupled with her tenure as Minister for Education, speaks volumes about her capacity to address the pressing challenges facing our education system and to drive sustainable development across all sectors of our economy.”

She also expressed gratitude to former President Mahama for his dedication to inclusivity, highlighting his tangible efforts to bolster women’s leadership capacities.

“We want to thank His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for giving the female MPs and women in Ghana the best gift ahead of tomorrow’s International Women’s Day by nominating professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the great NDC. Your Excellency, John Dramani Mahama we say thank you for inspiring inclusion and walking the talk by investing in women to accelerate progress.”

The NDC Female MPs Caucus urged all party members, supporters, and Ghanaian voters to rally behind the Mahama-Opoku-Agyemang ticket.

“We urge all NDC members, supporters, and the Ghanaian electorate at large to rally behind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the party embarks on this important journey to secure victory for Ghana in the 2024 elections. Together, let us uphold the principles of democracy, equality, inclusion and progress as we work towards building a brighter future and the Ghana we want.”

The official announcement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday confirmed Prof. Naana Jane as the vice presidential candidate for flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.