The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has declared Sunday, April 3 as the first day of this year’s Ramadan.

The National Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, said the decision to start on Sunday is because no information has been received from all 16 regions on the sighting of a new moon.

He recommended that all Muslims in the country complete the month of Shaban on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and automatically start Ramadan tomorrow.

“Having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of the country, no information in respect to the sighting of the moon has been received. The Chief Imam now uses his position, and in accordance with our jurisprudence recommends to all Muslims in the country to complete the days of Shaban in 30 days and begin Ramadan on Sunday.”

“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022.”

Each year, billions of Muslims around the world fast during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the moon.

Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.

Ramadan for Muslims is a month of reflection, and self-improvement in relation to one’s behaviour toward other people, oneself, and Allah.

It is also a way to show solidarity with millions of poor people who cannot afford a four-square meal.

Muslims begin the fast before the call to the Fajr prayer after they are done with suhoor and fast till the setting of the sun after the call of Maghrib evening prayer.

Children, the elderly, people who are travelling, pregnant women, and people who are suffering from chronic illness are, however, excused from fasting, but they are required to make up the fasting later or compensate by feeding the hungry in proportion to the fast they had missed.