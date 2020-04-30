1 hour ago

Columnist and businessman, Fadi Dabbousi has started distributing meals to the Zongo communities in the Greater Accra Region amid the holy month of Ramadan.

Fadi Dabbousi, who is also a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently fed over 2,500 vulnerable persons during the partial lockdown.

The Fadi Dabbousi Food Train project dubbed “Supporting the war against Covid-19 hand in hand with President Akufo-Addo” is aimed at fighting the deadly coronavirus that has wrecked the world.

Although the lockdown has been lifted, Fadi says it was needful his outfit supports the government's efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has since presented meals to some mosques at Chantan, La Paz, and other places within the capital.

According to him, "There are people who are wallowing in the adverse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. In support of President Nana Akufo Addo, we have decided to embark on the distribution of food to our dear Muslims to help them break their fast. We are doing this to motivate people to come on board, too, because Muslims need as much help as their brethren can afford to extend to them".

He affirmed that the gesture was not politically motivated.

Mr Fadi Dabbousi was accompanied by NPP big wog, Mrs Anita Ofori-Atta, who also advised that the WHO directives of proper handwashing and social distancing should strictly be observed to help contain the spread of the virus.