1 hour ago

Danish club Randers has taken an unusual step in an attempt to avoid facing the formidable talents of Ghanaian prodigy Ernest Nuamah.

The club has written letters to French giants PSG and Dutch club Ajax, pleading with them to finalize Nuamah's transfer before their upcoming match against Nuamah's current team, Nordsjaelland, this Sunday.

Nuamah's exceptional performances have caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide, prompting Randers to implore PSG and Ajax to make a move for the talented winger before the crucial encounter.

The 19-year-old Nuamah has continued to shine this season, replicating his outstanding form from the previous year. His recent remarkable free-kick goal against Brondby IF showcased his extraordinary skillset.

The Ghanaian prodigy's remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed, as he earned both the Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month awards in the Danish Superliga for July.

The accolades were presented to him before FC Nordjaelland's match against Brondby IF.

Nuamah's impact has been evident on the field, having scored an impressive 3 goals in just 2 games during the month. His season opener featured a stunning hat-trick that propelled FC Nordjaelland to a resounding victory against Viborg.

With a remarkable total of 4 goals in three games, Nuamah has emerged as a driving force for FC Nordjaelland in their pursuit of the league title this season.

His recent contribution in the 3-1 home victory over Brøndby IF not only included a goal but also an assist, further solidifying his influence on the team's success.

While Nuamah has been linked with potential moves to several clubs, including French side Stade Reims, Nice, PSG, and most recently Ajax, Randers' letter to PSG and Ajax emphasizes their eagerness for a swift resolution before their upcoming clash against the talented winger.