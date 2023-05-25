1 hour ago

A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Randy Abbey has distanced himself from the upcoming GFA Presidential contest.

Many names have been bandied around that they will challenge incumbent Kurt Okraku for the GFA hot seat but the Kpando Hearts of Lions owner has distanced himself from the hotseat.

In an exclusive interview with Asempa FM, Randy Abbey categorically stated that he has no intention of vying for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), firmly declaring, "I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation." With this statement, all speculations surrounding his potential candidacy have come to a definitive end.

Abbey, a prominent figure within the GFA's Executive Council during Kurt Okraku's leadership, remains dedicated to supporting the association in its future endeavors.

While he has played a crucial role within the GFA, he has made it clear that seeking the presidency is not part of his plans.

Instead, Abbey's focus lies on his club, Heart of Lions, which recently achieved promotion from the Division One League to the top-flight.

After enduring relegation eight years ago, Abbey and his team are determined to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Their aim is to bring back the glory days and contribute to the growth and development of Ghanaian football.

Abbey's decision not to vie for the GFA presidency allows him to fully concentrate on leading Heart of Lions to success.

Despite the noise about the GFA Presidential elections, no polls has been opened with no date set for the process.