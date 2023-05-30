Range Rover Velar Goes Electric: A Luxurious Competitor for the Electric Market

58 minutes ago

Range Rover aims to electrify its renowned Velar model, positioning it as a luxury electric SUV to rival competitors like the upcoming electric Porsche Macan.

Explore the plans for the all-electric Velar and its potential to combine durability, performance, and practicality.

Introduction:

Range Rover, the esteemed British automaker, has set its sights on transforming the next generation of the Range Rover Velar into an all-electric luxury SUV.

With this move, Range Rover intends to compete head-on with forthcoming electric models like the Porsche Macan, promising a blend of endurance, high performance, and practicality.

Production of the electric Velar is expected to commence before 2025, ushering in an exciting future for the Velar lineup.



A Transition to Electric Luxury:

To align with the growing demand for electric vehicles, Range Rover plans to reinvent the Velar as an all-electric marvel.

While the future of the Velar has remained uncertain, the company is now committed to an electric direction.

This shift positions Range Rover to capitalize on the expanding electric vehicle market and cater to eco-conscious luxury car enthusiasts.



Introducing the EMA Platform:

The forthcoming Range Rover Velar will no longer share the familiar D7 architecture with its predecessor, the Jaguar F-Pace.

Instead, it will embrace a brand-new platform called EMA.

Initially conceived in 2021 to accommodate Land Rover's smaller models with hybrid and electric powertrains, the EMA platform has now been confirmed exclusively for electric vehicles.

This development means that successors to the Evoque and Discovery Sport will also embrace electric-only capabilities.



EMA: A Technologically Advanced Foundation:

The EMA platform is designed to be a versatile and efficient structure centered around its floor-mounted batteries.

Range Rover has ensured that these batteries will support 800V fast charging capabilities, enabling the electric Velar to match the top charging speed of 350 kW anticipated by future competitors like Porsche and Audi.

Additionally, the company has stated that the EMA's electric motors will deliver an impressive efficiency of approximately 4-4.5 miles per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

This efficiency indicates that the electric Velar will offer both extended range potential and enhanced low-speed off-road capabilities.

Conclusion:

Range Rover's decision to electrify the Velar marks an exciting development in the luxury electric vehicle market.

By embracing electric technology and investing in the EMA platform, Range Rover aims to position the all-electric Velar as a formidable competitor against upcoming electric SUVs like the Porsche Macan.

As the automotive industry continues its transition toward electrification, the electric Velar promises to offer a harmonious blend of opulence, performance, and eco-consciousness.

The anticipated arrival of the electric Velar signals a new era for Range Rover, where electric luxury will shape the future of the brand.