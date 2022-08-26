24 minutes ago

Ghanaian player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been slapped with a two-game ban following his red card for Hamburger SV (HSV) against SV Darmstadt 98.

After the five-game suspension against Aaron Opoku (23), HSV also received the verdict for Ransford (20) on Wednesday. Like Opoku, the striker was sent off against Darmstadt (1-2) with a red card.

Königsdörffer has to watch two games against Nuremberg and Karlsruhe from the stands.

In addition, the DFB sports court gave him a fine of 8,000 euros. The prosecutors saw an "assault in a minor case after a previously committed anti-sporting act on him".

The former Dresdener will be able to live with that. Initially, even a three-game ban was under discussion. However, HSV had lodged a complaint against the application.

After four goals in the last three competitive games, the failure of the 1.2 million purchase hurts. As an alternative, Jean-Luc Dompé (27, came from Zulte Waregem) could slip into the starting XI for the first time on Saturday in Nuremberg.