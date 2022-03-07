3 hours ago

German-born youngster with Ghanaian descent Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer was on the score sheet for his lower tier side Dynamo Dresden.

His goal for his side was not enough as they ended up losing 2-1 to Bundesliga chasing Werder Bremen on Sunday in the German Bundesliga II match.

Yeboah scored a quick goal to stun the home side very early in the game as it unsettled them with the goal coming in the second minute.

The 20 year old right winger scored from close range into the top right corner after a pass from Tim Knipping.

Werder Bremen stepped up their game as veteran striker Niklas Füllkrug scored two goals in the 16th and 45th minute to give his side all three points as they move to the summit of the league after 24 matches.

Ransford-Yeboah has four goals and four assist in 24 matches this campaign for the Yellow and Blacks in the German Second Tier league.