Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdirffer was on target for his German Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV in the 3-1 win over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday afternoon.

Hamburg started the game poorly and they were punished for their slow start as the away side opened the scores through Kaan Caliskaner seven minutes into the game.

But their lead did not last long as the home side Hamburg leveled through Mario Vuskovic in the 12th minute.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended 1-1 but things unraveled as Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer gave Hamburg the lead in the 79th minute.

Robert Glatzel atoned for his earlier penalty miss by making sure of the results with the third goal deep into stoppage time.

Konigsdorffer has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Dynamo Dresden forward made his Black Stars debut in an international friendly against Nicaragua in September.