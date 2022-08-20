2 hours ago

It was a match that saw two Ghanaian players score as Darmstadt defeated Hamburger SV 2-1 at home on Friday night in the Germany Bundesliga II.

Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorrfer was on target for Hamburg whiles Patric Pfeiffer also scored for his side Darmstadt.

The away side Darmstadt took an early lead with a double strike from Black Stars new defender Patric Pfeiffer in the 4th minute and Phillip Tietz in the 7th minute as they shocked their host.

Königsdörffer grabbed a late consolation goal for his side in the 87th minute but was later shown a straight red card in the 89th minute after he appeared to elbow an important in the face.

Another Ghanaian Aaron Opoku was also shown his marching order in the 62nd minute as the home side finished the game with nine men in an emotionally charged game.

The away side Darmstadt also had defender Klaus Gjasula sent off in the 55th minute.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer could make their Ghana debut in the friendly against Brazil next month.