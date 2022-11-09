1 hour ago

German-born Ghanaian winger Ransford Yeboah Köningsdorffer has been selected among the 26 players who will be traveling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Hamburg winger was named in the 55-man squad list that was announced by the Ghana Football Association on November 2.

Yeboah Köningsdorffer who was born in Germany switched allegiance to play for Ghana in July this year and made his Ghana debut against Brazil in September's friendly.

The player has reportedly been informed that he has been included in the Ghana squad that will be traveling to Qatar.

He is not the only one as the likes of Osman Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Kamal Sowah who have all been selected for the tournament.

Ghana will name their final 26-man squad on Sunday 13th November 2022 a week to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-man squad will head for Abu Dhabi where they will be camping and preparing for the World Cup and will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal on November 24.