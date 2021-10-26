1 day ago

Reigning Sports Writers Association of Ghana ( SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year 2020, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has been awarded with the Emy Africa Award.

The top para athlete was awarded with ‘Man Of Courage’ award by the organisers for his outstanding human personality as a sportsman with disability.

The much decorated Botsyo has won so many achievements for Ghana and represented the nation in many international sports competitions.

Botsyo Nkegbe said he is very happy for the award and it will go a long way to motivate him and do well for more international recognition.

Botsyo Nkegbe is currently training towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

By Sammy Heywood Okine