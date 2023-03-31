2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has been adjudged the player of the month for his Albanian club KS Egnatia.

The beleaguered striker who has a documented medical history of a heart defect has defied all odds and is still actively playing the beautiful game.

He has been impressive for his team in the Albanian top-flight this campaign.

Before the international break, the 27-year-old lanky striker scored for his side in their 2-1 defeat to KF Erzeni.

Dwamena who was advised by medical experts to quit football due to his heart condition and has been rejected by several clubs seems to be thriving in Albanian with his eye-catching performances as he has scored seven goals in ten matches this campaign.

The player joined his new side in December 2022 as a free agent after departing fifth-tier Swiss club BSC Old Boys in August 2022.

BW Linz terminated the contract of Raphael Dwamena due to recurring heart trouble that troubled his career in December 2021.

He will be hoping the new lease of life in Albania is the start of his troubled football journey.