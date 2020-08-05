3 hours ago

After a season to forget, Levante UD forward Raphael Dwamena is close to seeing the light again in this transfer market with a move to Denmark club Vejle close to being agreed.

After having to temporarily abandon professional soccer practice due to a heart condition, everything points to the attacker being able to continue playing soccer.

The Granota player is negotiating his departure in the form of a loan deal to Denmark with Vejle leading the pile of clubs looking to sign him.

Dwamena, who has a contract with the Orriols until 2022, has several offers to continue enjoying football away from Valencia.

The Denmark club Vejle is leading the race to be Dwamena's next destination.

In fact, he has already received the green light from the club's medical team and has visited the Danish city.

It should be remembered that about nine months ago, the Ghanaian had to stop playing sports due to his heart problems.

The striker, who was on loan at Real Zaragoza, was momentarily retiring in the hope of being able to continue enjoying soccer when health allowed.

After several months of recovery after having a successful heart operation, the attacker returned to exercise with Real Zaragoza in his sports city, although he did not play any minute of competition.

Now back at Levante UD, he is close to leaving on loan again to continue enjoying football.

Without a doubt, a very good opportunity for Raphael Dwamena, who wants more than anything else in the world to return to football with all the law and forget his health problems.

At Real Zaragoza before he was ruled out of the season, Raphael Dwamena made 9 appearances while scoring 2 goals.

At age 24, the former FC Zurich hitman is confident of relaunching his career after the unfortunate ordeal last year.