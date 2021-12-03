2 hours ago

It may be the end of the road for Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena after the latest set back in a career that promised so much but has been plagued by a persistent heart trouble.

The 26 year old striker has had his contract terminated by lower tier Austrian side BW Linz barely two months after he collapsed on the pitch whiles playing.

On 21 August 2017, FC Zürich agreed a fee with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Dwamena.

He was set to join Brighton subject to passing a medical, obtaining a work permit and international clearance, however the deal fell through after Dwamena failed his medical due to a heart condition and he had a heart monitor fixed.

In the summer of 2018, he transferred to Spain to join Levante.

He left the Frogs to join Real Zaragoza on loan the following season but his deal with the club was truncated after suffering a heart scare.

In October 2019, after new examinations were carried on his heart condition, the doctors recommended his immediate withdrawal and retirement from football. He, however, continued after having implemented an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in January 2020

Dwamena returned to the field by signing for Danish second-tier side Velje BK after undergoing several medical tests in Barcelona.

Vejle BK withdrew the Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from team engagements due to a relapse in his heart condition. He left the club with two goals in five appearances to his credit.

Before for the third time Dwamena suffered another relapse when he collapsed on the pitch whiles playing for BW Linz.

The player is expected to reluctantly call time on his brief playing career after a series of heart scares.

Dwamena was on a contract at BW Linz until 2023, with an option for an additional year.

He has in the past played for clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg , FC Lustenau , FC Zurich , Levante and Real Zaragossa .