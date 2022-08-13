1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Alhassan is wanted by Romanian giants Rapid București as they prepare to launch an offer for the 22year old midfielder.

Alhassan currently plays for financially stricken club FC Hermannstadt where he has been shinning despite the financial chaos.

His current club FC Hermannstadt, have failed to pay them for nearly three months with the player admitting in an interview that he is looking for a way out of Romania.

The former coach at Rapid București, Mihai Iosif (47 years old), recommended to the club from Giulesti to sign midfielder Baba Alhassan (22), scorer of 4 goals for Hermannstadt in the first 4 matches of the season.

The management of Rapid promised new coach Adrian Mutu a large transfer budget until the end of the transfer market , up to 5 million euros, and "Brilliant" began to test the market for players to bring to Giulesti.

Mihai Iosif, the coach whose Mutu took his place on the Rapidu bench, suggested a name. It is about the Ghanaian Baba Alhassan, an attacking midfielder who belongs to Hermannstadt.