3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Asem has blasted the former manager of Sarkodie after he advised him to stop his continuous attacks on Sarkodie.

Following the release of Sarkodie’s new song with M.anifest ‘Brown Paper Bag’, Asem mocked Sarkodie for not making any sense in the song while he hailed M.anifest.

“Manifests verse though. Fire. As for the other guy so so nonfa eiii wey kind matter too be this, why ebey by force? Conscious and social-political rap is not for everyone see how Mdot lash am for ein own track top. Please he should stick to Azonto,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Asem claimed the artwork is disrespect to the political leaders whose images were depicted.

His rants compelled Sammy Forson to advise him to stop the numerous attacks on Sarkodie and concentrate on building his career and stay relevant in the game.

“On the real bro, with all due respect, you dey over-do this thing. The music space is big enough 4 everyone. U have ur legacy as Asem. Sark has built his. We ain’t in normal times & music can heal, encourage & preach change. 2pac, Bob Marley did it. Sark is on it & u can too bro,” the former Sarkodie manager and a broadcaster at Joy FM replied to Asem on Twitter.

After his comment, Asem heavily descended on him and disclosed how he begged him to be his manager but he denied him that privilege.

“That bulu bulu radio presenter guy too say what? You used to follow me around like a dog. When your girl cheated on you who did you call to cry to? Tok b3l3. You were begging to be my manager but I denied you that privilege and since then you turned into a hater. Follow follow,” Asem rebutted.

Asem has been on Sarkodie’s nerves for some time now—and the reason behind his attacks is currently not known.