2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian rapper and one time VGMA artiste of the year Elom Adablah popularly known as E.L has been involved in an accident.

The accident happened earlier today, Thursday, May 21, 2020, around 4 pm.

E.L's $50,000 Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a multiple collision, but he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

According to a post on Instagram by Nkonkonsa, the accident happened at Okponglo Junction in Accra.

Ghanaweb