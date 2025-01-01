8 hours ago

Discover the rare appearance of comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas), potentially visible to the naked eye for the first time in 160,000 years. Learn when and where to spot it in this celestial event.

Skywatchers are being treated to a once-in-a-lifetime event as comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) streaks across the heavens. For the first time in 160,000 years, this rare celestial body may be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye. Experts believe the days surrounding its perihelion—the closest approach to the Sun—offer the best chance to witness this spectacular phenomenon.

A Rare Visitor from the Cosmos

Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) is captivating astronomers and enthusiasts alike as it lights up the night sky. First detected by NASA's Earth-impacting Late Warning System last year, the comet is classified as a "sun-edge" comet, meaning its path brings it remarkably close to the Sun.

Dr. Shyam Balaji, an expert in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King's College London, explained that the comet is expected to pass within 8.3 million miles of the Sun. This proximity could cause the comet to shine brightly, potentially rivaling the brilliance of Venus. However, like all comets, its visibility and brightness remain unpredictable.

When and Where to See It

According to experts, the best opportunities to observe comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) will occur in the days around its perihelion, depending on local weather and sky conditions. Observers in the southern hemisphere are expected to have the clearest view of this rare spectacle.

Dr. Balaji advised stargazers in these regions to look toward the eastern horizon before sunrise for the best chance to catch a glimpse. After perihelion, the western horizon after sunset may provide another opportunity.

The comet's brightness is still uncertain, and while it has the potential to dazzle viewers, past comets have sometimes appeared dimmer than expected. "Its behaviour in the coming days will determine how visible it becomes," Dr. Balaji added.

A Celestial Event 160,000 Years in the Making

Events like this are exceedingly rare, with the university describing it as a spectacle that occurs once every 160,000 years. Such occurrences not only provide breathtaking views but also offer scientists invaluable insights into the origins and behaviour of these cosmic wanderers.

Whether you're an experienced astronomer or simply enjoy gazing at the stars, comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) offers a unique opportunity to witness a truly extraordinary celestial event. Keep an eye on the skies over the coming days, especially if you're in the southern hemisphere, and prepare to marvel at a visitor from the distant reaches of our solar system.