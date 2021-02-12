2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency Ras Mubarak did not get any vote in the Council of State elections held on Friday, February 12 for the Northern Region, 3news.com has reported.

After losing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in 2019, Mr Mubarak laced up his boots to contest the elections as Northern Region’s representative.

There were three other contenders – Abdul-Rashid Mohammed, Mahamoud Tahiru Zunglana and Alhassan Andani, who is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Ghana.

After the polls, Mahamoud Tahiru Zunglana emerged winner with 23 votes while the former Stanbic boss polled eight votes to come second.

Abdul Rashid-Mohammed had only one vote.

The elections were held by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in accordance with Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.