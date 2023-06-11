3 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and YouTube skit maker, Ras Nene, has apologized to the management and security of Achimota Mall after an altercation with security guards on June 8.

In a statement released by his management, Ras Nene said he was deeply sorry for the incident and that he never meant to cause any harm or disrespect.

He also said that he understands the importance of security and order at public places and that he would never do anything to jeopardize that.

The altercation occurred when Ras Nene and his team arrived at the mall to film a skit. They had reportedly obtained permission to film at the mall, but when they arrived, they were denied entry by security guards.

Ras Nene and his team then argued with the guards, accusing them of double standards.

The guards said that they were simply following the mall’s policies, which prohibit filming without prior permission. They also said that they were concerned about the safety of the mall’s patrons and that they did not want to create a disturbance.

Ras Nene has since apologized for his behavior and has promised to cooperate with the mall’s security in the future. The mall has also accepted his apology and said that it is looking forward to working with Ras Nene and his team in the future.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media about the rights of celebrities and the role of security in public places. Some people have said that the popular comic actor was wrong to argue with the guards and that he should have simply complied with the mall’s policies.

Others have said that the guards were overreacting and that they should have been more understanding of Nene’s situation.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of communication and cooperation between celebrities, security guards, and the public. It is also a reminder that public spaces need to be managed in a way that balances the needs of everyone involved.

Read the full statement below:

Source: citifmonline