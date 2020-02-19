Rashid Nortey returns for Medeama's game against Inter Allies

Midfield star Rashid Nortey has returned to the squad for the first time this season ahead of the crunch Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday. The intelligent and highly-rated enforcer has been named in a 20-man traveling squad to the capital. Nortey is yet to kick a ball for the Mauve and Yellows this season after being sidelined with an injury. But he returned to full scale training three weeks ago without difficulty. The midfielder’s return to the squad is a massive boost for coach Samuel Boadu, who is eager to return to winning ways after Sunday’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Elmina Sharks. The youngster has been hugely impressive in the Medeama shirt since he joined last season. He has been a mainstay of the squad, given coach Samuel Boadu a massive selection headache ahead of the clash against Eleven Is To One. Striker Bernard Ofori also returns to the squad for the first time since signing a two-year contract with the two-time FA Cup winners. Goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta gets his chance for the first time this season after deputy captain Yaw Ansah was left at home. There are three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and four forwards. Goalkeepers Eric Ofori Antwi Yaw Ansah Owusu Dacosta Defenders Samuel Appiah Meshack Odoom Bright Enchil Rashid Alhassan Ibrahim Yaro Daniel Egyin Midfielders Michael Yeboah Richard Boadu Jasper Nimo Nartey Joseph Cudjoe Kwasi Donsu Eric Kwakwa Rashid Nortey Forwards Bernard Ofori Prince Opoku-Agyemang Nana Kofi Babil Ebenezer Ackhabi
Midfield star Rashid Nortey has returned to the squad for the first time this season ahead of the crunch Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday.
The intelligent and highly-rated enforcer has been named in a 20-man traveling squad to the capital.
Nortey is yet to kick a ball for the Mauve and Yellows this season after being sidelined with an injury.
But he returned to full scale training three weeks ago without difficulty.
The midfielder’s return to the squad is a massive boost for coach Samuel Boadu, who is eager to return to winning ways after Sunday’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Elmina Sharks.
The youngster has been hugely impressive in the Medeama shirt since he joined last season.
He has been a mainstay of the squad, given coach Samuel Boadu a massive selection headache ahead of the clash against Eleven Is To One.
Striker Bernard Ofori also returns to the squad for the first time since signing a two-year contract with the two-time FA Cup winners.
Goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta gets his chance for the first time this season after deputy captain Yaw Ansah was left at home.
There are three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and four forwards.
Goalkeepers
Eric Ofori Antwi
Yaw Ansah
Owusu Dacosta
Defenders
Samuel Appiah
Meshack Odoom
Bright Enchil
Rashid Alhassan
Ibrahim Yaro
Daniel Egyin
Midfielders
Michael Yeboah
Richard Boadu
Jasper Nimo Nartey
Joseph Cudjoe
Kwasi Donsu
Eric Kwakwa
Rashid Nortey
Forwards
Bernard Ofori
Prince Opoku-Agyemang
Nana Kofi Babil
Ebenezer Ackhabi
Comments