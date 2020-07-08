3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender, Rashid Sumaila has revealed that he has reopened negotiations regarding a possible contract extension with his club Al Qadsia Sporting Club.

The Black Stars defender’s deal with the Kuwaiti giants expired at the end of last month as negotiations could not be completed because of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic but he has revealed that talks have started again.

“We started the contract talks with my club before everything went on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic as football was suspended,’’ Sumaila told Sportsworldghana.com in an interview.

“Now, we are back to negotiations with them for the extension. I and my agent are also weighing the available options to see.” he added.

Sumaila previously for clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Gharafa as well as Red Star Belgrade whilst he has also been voted Al Qadsia player of the season twice.