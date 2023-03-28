14 hours ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says plans to prohibit commercial minibuses from intercity travel are well underway.

This comes after nine people were killed in two separate minibus accidents over the weekend.

However, some stakeholders have called the proposed ban on minibuses inconsiderate.

According to them, if other equally important issues are not addressed, the measure cannot end road crashes.

Public Relations Officer of the National Road Safety Authority, Pearl Sateckla in an interview with Citi News said the rate of carnage on Ghana’s roads is worrying.

“There is cause to direct the contributory factors to excessive speeding and the stationary broken vehicles on the road. If the speed is checked, the fatalities will not be high as they are being recorded.”

Source: citifmonline