1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has disclosed that he doesn’t believe in Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day or St Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th February and it is a day when people show their affection for another person or people by sending cards, flowers or chocolates with messages of love.

Prince David Osei, however, does not believe in Valentine and claims that it is evil and demonic. He further stated that the rationale behind Valentine’s day is not right and he wouldn’t be part of it.

“I don’t believe in Valentine neither am I a fan of Valentine. I don’t think it’s right for anybody to set a day aside for me to show love to my loved ones or show affection to the people I care about. I’m not a fan of it besides the rationale behind Valentine is not a good one. It’s evil, it’s demonic. So st. Valentine’s day or whatever I am not part of it,” Prince David Osei said in a video.

..........