1 hour ago

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has said former President Jerry John Rawlings describing the continuous stay in office of its Vice-Chancellor as “social injustice and violation of human rights” is misplaced.

The university in a statement said Rev. Fr Afful Broni is not under any “form of investigation; no prima facie case of wrongdoing or misconduct has been established against him.”

They added that no disciplinary action been initiated against him by the Governing Council against the VC to warrant his stepping aside as suggested by Mr Rawlings.

The former President is the latest to wade into the controversy about who heads the University.

He wants government to pay attention to the case involving the dismissal of former Vice-Chancellor Mawutor Avoke.

Speaking at the 38th celebrations of the December 31, Revolution at Winneba Tuesday, he said the current Vice-Chancellor should be made to step down as investigations on the matter continue.

But the university deems the comments “as unfortunate and a complete distortion of facts arising out of misinformation and/or a loss of touch with the developments at UEW over the last two years.”

The university however described such calls as a deliberate attempt “to make management look bad in the eyes of unsuspecting members of the public.”

The university reacting to the statement further said the claim was completely misleading and an attempt to instigate social injustice into an institution where none exists.

Read the full statement below:

