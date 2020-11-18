3 hours ago

A delegation from the family of late former president Jerry John Rawlings led by the former diplomat, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, paid a courtesy call to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and the party leadership.

The visit was to officially inform the opposition leader of the demise of the party founder, which occurred at the Korle Teaching Hospital on November 12.

According to the former Diplomat, although the leadership of the party had already been informed of eventuality that had hit them, the family thought it appropriate and respectful, to fulfil what tradition demanded.

“We have come here purposely and mainly to fulfil customary tradition of informing President Mahama of the sad passing away of our colleague and brother, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“We know that you have already received confirmation of the news of the fallen of the giant baobab tree in front of our house but all the same, we thought it appropriate and respectful to fulfil the tradition that we have as Ghanaians and as Africans, of informing H.E as possible,” Ambassador Victor Gbeho said.

He continued: “At the moment, we are only informing those who need to be informed.”Rawlings family and Mahama

Mr Mahama in response to the delegation said: “We understand the complexities of the situation considering that he belongs to his family and that he also belongs to the state because he was the former president and then he belongs to a party. And so there must be a mixes between the three interests to be able to give him a befitting send-off.”

According to him, the party together with him, understand that as a former President, the state will take a leading role in whatever funeral arrangements that will take place and so they stand in readiness to pay their respect in every manner appropriate, knowing who their founder was.

J.J Rawlings

Rawlings, one of Ghana’s longest-serving leaders, was the founder and leader of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Military ruler died Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness, throwing the Ghanaian populace into shock and disbelief as many did not here of his deteriorating health condition.

No one-week ceremony

There will be no ceremony to mark the first week of the passing of former President, Jerry John Rawlings, his office has announced.

The office of the late former president says such an event will not be held since Rawlings is from the Ewe ethnic group who do not observe such activities for the dead.