1 hour ago

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has offered an additional ¢25,000 bounty on the killers of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Sogakope South Assemblyman who was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants and a robbery incident at Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.

According to the former President, any reliable information leading to the arrest of the culprits of the said crimes will be rewarded.

The said amount is to add up to the earlier bounty of ¢10,000 placed on the victim’s killers on Monday by the Volta Regional Minister and the South Tongu District Assembly.

The late Marcus Mawutor Adzahli

The former President expressed disgust at the trend of violent attacks in the South Tongu area, describing the killing of the Assemblyman as a politically related murder.

Flt Lt Rawlings urged the residents to exercise their right of anger and protest, but not to express their anger in the wrong direction or through the wrong action.

The attackers of the Assemblyman refused to accept an offer of ¢30,000 (thirty thousand cedis) from the victim's wife in a plea to save his life, insisting money was not the reason for the attack. They subsequently snatched the money only after they had shot, stabbed and killed Adzahli.

The wife, sister and child of the deceased who were also injured in the attack are on admission at the District Hospital.

The victim of the Vume attack a month ago is currently on admission at the Dzodze Hospital.

Residents on Tuesday protested the failure of the police to act on the spate of violent attacks by blocking the Sogakope Bridge and besieging the police station, a situation that led to a confrontation with the police who shot and injured at least three demonstrators.

Aside the Police, informants who wish to offer confidential information leading to the apprehension of all the assailants can also call or text the former President's office directly on 0200736637. Source: myjoyonline.com