Ex president Jerry John Rawlings is the latest to condemn the huge military presence at some border towns of the country, urging the Akufo Addo administration to "demonstrate a sense of fairness and justice to all individuals and groups".

Mr Rawlings believes the deployment of the military at this time is generating "animosity" and "suspicion" urging Mr Akufo-Addo to apply "intelligent flexibility and diligence" in dealing with the Volta and Oti regions.

It comes just few hours after the NDC flagbearer John Mahama accused president Akufo Addo of creating panic and anxiety among the people living in those border towns.

The deployment of a large security forces at the Volta and Oti regions has received widespread condemnation from Ghanaians.

In a statement signed by his office, Mr Rawlings expressed concerns over the the move, warning the Government not to make matters worse for the dwellers of the border towns.

"The Covid-19 restrictions have created enough difficulties for most of our citizens. Let us not make it worse with overbearing and intimidating behaviour towards our border dwellers whose livelihood solely depend on activities along the border," the statement read.

Read full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2020

STATEMENT BY FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS ON

DEPLOYMENT OF SECURITY AGENCIES IN VOLTA, OTI REGIONS

The presence of the military and other security agencies in some parts of the Volta and Oti Regions is generating animosity especially amongst innocent citizens whose basic way of life is being disrupted.

The deployment along the borders at peacetime especially at this particular point in time has created so much suspicion and will call for a lot of intelligent flexibility and diligence.

The Covid-19 restrictions have created enough difficulties for most of our citizens. Let us not make it worse with overbearing and intimidating behaviour towards our border dwellers whose livelihood solely depend on activities along the border.

Ahead of the voter registration exercise and the December elections, it is important that we demonstrate a sense of fairness and justice to all individuals and groups of people whilst maintaining the integrity and the sanctity of the process.

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)