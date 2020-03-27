51 minutes ago

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has served notice to the general public that the office has been closed until further notice.

The closure is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and is aimed at protecting both staff and visitors alike, a statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa who is in charge of Communication at the former president’s office said on Thursday.

Former President Rawlings in confirming the closure indicated that “isolation is key to protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 virus and it is in support of measures taken by the government to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

He urged all Ghanaians to seriously observe the safety measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Former President Rawlings has in the past few days voluntarily tested for the virus and received a negative result.

“Members of the general public who wish to contact the former President or his office should kindly note that they can email [email protected] or call mobile numbers 0264444464, 0200736637 or 0244023868. Social media users can also contact the office on https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings/ or Twitter handle @officeofJJR.”

