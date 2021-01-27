1 hour ago

Former President Jerry John Rawlings will be buried today, Wednesday, January 27, at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

This, will be followed by a-21-gun salute in his honour as a former President.

According to the Ministry of Information, prior to his burial, a state funeral would be held for him at the Black Star Square in Accra.

After the state funeral service, his mortal remains would be placed on a “gun carriage” and paraded through some principal streets of Accra.

Former President Rawlings, who is Ghana's longest serving head of state, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and four children; Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.