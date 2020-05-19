1 hour ago

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, has disclosed that even though she was ahead of former president Rawlings in Achimota Senior High School, that did not interfere with her submission to the president as her boss.

In an interview with Rev.Erskine on the YLeaderboard Series, she stated: “Rawlings was my junior in Achimota School. He came to form one when I was in form four. He was the head of state and he appointed me. He was my boss even though he was my junior in school”.

In describing her relationship with the former president, she revealed that “He also needed to know the truth”. She was of the view that subordinates must help leaders by telling them the truth they need to hear.

She instanced, “sometimes, we don’t help our leaders. Sometimes the king is naked and nobody tells him he is naked. But it will take a little child to tell the truth”.

Rev. Joyce Aryee held political roles in Ghana from the early years of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Government under Jerry John Rawlings.