3 hours ago

Former President Jerry John Rawlings did not die a natural death, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempeh, head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has said.

According to him, Mr Rawlings was killed in the spiritual realm by some prominent politicians in Ghana.

He made the revelation on Net 2 television on Monday, November 23.

“Former President Rawlings's death was not natural, his death was spiritual,” he said.

“I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings.

“I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth.” he added.

Bishop Owusu Bempah added that “I will make more revelations after the elections on December 7.”

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after suffering a short illness.