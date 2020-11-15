17 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Joseph Attamah Larweh and two other officials of the senior national team the Black Stars have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

This came to light when the team was due to fly out to Sudan this afternoon when they underwent the mandatory coronavirus tests.

The infected persons have been left home to go into isolation as they look to recover from the virus.

This forced the coach of the national team C.K Akonnor to hand a late call up to Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda as replacement for Razak Abalora.

Already Ghana are without captain Andre Dede Ayew and suspended goalkeeper Richard Ofori for Tuesday's AFCON qualifier clash against Sudan in Omdurman.