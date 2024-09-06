19 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora has expressed his excitement after finalizing a move to Albanian club AF Elbasani.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Asante Kotoko, joins the newly promoted team on a permanent deal as a free agent.

Abalora shared his enthusiasm for the new chapter on social media, stating, "New home. Delighted to be here and be part of this wonderful club. The hard work never stops. #BestNeverRest."

Last season, Abalora was instrumental in Petrocub’s historic triumph, helping them secure their first-ever Moldovan top-flight title.

During his time at Petrocub, he made 13 appearances, recorded six clean sheets, and conceded just seven goals.

Before his stint with Petrocub, Abalora had a successful period with FC Sheriff Tiraspol, winning three trophies and keeping 17 clean sheets in 24 matches.

His career also includes notable spells with Asante Kotoko and Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Abalora, a former WAFA SC player, also boasts four international caps for Ghana.

Elbasani will be counting on his experience and leadership as they embark on their debut season in Albania’s top league.