3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora has achieved success with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova by winning the Moldova Cup, completing a remarkable season double.

Abalora, who joined FC Sheriff Tiraspol in 2021, played a significant role in his team's success throughout the season.

The Moldovan club had already clinched the league title earlier, and now they have added the Moldova Cup to their trophy cabinet.

In the final of the Moldova Cup, FC Sheriff Tiraspol faced tough opposition from FC Balti, but they managed to emerge victorious 7-6 on penalties.

Abalora showcased his goalkeeping prowess and contributed to his team's solid defensive performance.

With this triumph, FC Sheriff Tiraspol sealed a remarkable season double, having secured both the league title and the Moldova Cup.

The achievement highlights the club's dominance in Moldovan football and the impact of players like Razak Abalora.

Abalora's contributions and skills have been vital for FC Sheriff Tiraspol throughout the season having made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, and his success with the club further adds to his reputation as a talented goalkeeper.