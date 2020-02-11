55 minutes ago

Forgotten former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Braimah has been named among the players for the team of the week in the Spanish Tercera Division.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper was in a good form as he helped his side Linares Deportivo record an impressive two nil victory over Athletico Porcuna in the League.

32 year old Braimah has helped his side to the top of the Spanish fourth tier league after 24 round of matches where he is the no 1 goalkeeper and has been integral in his team's march to the summit of the log.

Braimah will be hoping his good form can help propel his team from the lower ranks of Spanish football to the top.

