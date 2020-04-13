1 hour ago

Linares Deportivo had an unblemished season until the league was suspended due to the decree of the state of alarm due to the health crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

The azulillo club has many culprits in this situation, but one of them, and one of the most important, is Razak Brimah, its goalkeeper, known in the soccer world as Razak.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper has only conceded 15 goals in the 25 games he has played with the Linares shirt.

Despite being one of the architects of the great mining season, the goalkeeper takes credit and expresses that everything is due to the "work" of his teammates, "from the bench to the forwards." In addition, he affirms that the chemistry of the staff is a reflection of the dedication of the technical staff.

Razak, after more than a year out with an injury, decided to come to Linares to "enjoy soccer" which is the "only" thing that matters to the goalkeeper.

In addition, the mining goalkeeper highlights that he did not think twice when he was told to play in a team with the possibility of promotion.

The azulillo expresses that the adaptation to the city was very easy. "There are good people and they helped me a lot," says the goalkeeper, who only regrets that his family could not stay with him. The Linares Deportivo player says that his family had to return because there was no place for his son in schools in the city.

Sportingly speaking, Razak explains that the season that the Linarense team is performing is due to the "work and humility" that the dressing room has.

Linares is first in the ninth group of the Third Division with an income of 18 points over the second classified, El Ejido 2012.

The goalkeeper of Linares Deportivo affirms that the technical team is "very guilty" of the results that are being obtained this season. At the professional level, Razak is the usual goalkeeper on the Linarejos lawn, he has played 25 games, in which he has only conceded 15 goals. The goalkeeper considers that the trust that Juan Arsenal is placing in him is important. “We all give 100% from Monday to Friday. I am lucky to be chosen, says Razak, who remarks that his teammates in goal are doing "very well" when they have to play.

In reference to the situation that is being experienced in society due to the health crisis caused by the covid-19, the mining club goalkeeper affirms that he feels a “strange” sensation when he cannot train with his teammates every day, but He expresses that "it is the best thing that could be done to avoid more infections and deaths."