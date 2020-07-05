1 hour ago

German side RB Leipzig are in the haunt for Belgian born Ghanaian whiz-kid Jeremy Doku when the transfer window opens.

The talented Anderlecht player has been in fine form this season attracting interest from a lot of clubs from around Europe.

Doku, 18, has been one of the most sought after players having scored eight goals in 27 games while providing three assists before the Belgian season was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His blistering pace, skill and eye for goal has alerted the like of Liverpool, AC Milan, Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle United and the likes.

Belgian new outlet, Voetbalbelgie.be reports that the talented youngster is on the wish list of the Bundesliga outfit and could snap up his services having turned down another offer from Anderlecht.

The Belgian side are in financial turmoil due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic but are still determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

Doku has been a star performer for Anderlecht this season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro league and has been tipped for big things in future but his future remains shrouded in mystery.