3 hours ago

RC Lens is poised to entertain offers for midfielder Salis Abdul Samed as they aim to generate â‚¬100 million from player transfers to sustain their operations for the upcoming season.

Samed, a Ghana international, is among seven players earmarked for potential sale, with his market value estimated at 8 million euros.

Arriving from Clermont Foot in 2022 for 5 million euros, Samed swiftly established himself as a linchpin in the Lens squad, showcasing his prowess on the field.

His notable contributions prompted a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until June 2028.

Instrumental in Lens' commendable runner-up finish in Ligue 1 and subsequent Champions League qualification, Samed initially epitomized promise for sustained success.

However, the 23-year-old has encountered challenges in maintaining his peak form this season.

Inconsistencies in performance have eroded the confidence of coach Franck Haise, resulting in diminished playing time for Samed.

With just 17 Ligue 1 starts and a mere eight appearances in 2024, his impact has waned compared to previous campaigns.

Lens' contemplation of Samed's potential departure aligns with their overarching financial strategy.

The club seeks to leverage player sales to meet ambitious financial targets, ensuring their ability to compete at the highest echelons of domestic and European football.

As they navigate the transfer market, Lens remains resolute in their pursuit of sustainable success amidst financial imperatives.