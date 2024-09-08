6 hours ago

RC Sporting Charleroi has officially signed Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei on a season-long loan from Standard Liège, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The club made the announcement as they look to strengthen their attacking lineup ahead of the new Belgian Pro League season.

Kyei, a 29-year-old French-Ghanaian striker, arrives with a wealth of experience, having trained at Stade de Reims and played 279 professional matches, scoring 62 goals and providing 25 assists.

Throughout his career, Kyei has played for several notable clubs, including RC Lens, Servette FC in Switzerland, and Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot 63 before joining Standard Liège.

Charleroi has been interested in Kyei for some time, with discussions around a potential move dating back to 2018 and again in 2022.

This time, the club successfully completed the deal, bringing in a player who offers a new dimension to their attack.

At 1.87 meters tall, Kyei provides a different profile for Charleroi's coaching staff to utilize, and the club is hopeful about his potential to integrate well into their playing style.

With the 2024 summer transfer window underway, Kyei's signing is considered a significant boost for RC Sporting Charleroi as they aim to compete strongly in the upcoming season.

Fans are eager to see how the experienced forward will contribute to the team's ambitions in the Belgian Pro League.