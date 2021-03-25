1 hour ago

Some inhabitants of the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo to retain the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Anthony Agyei Mensah to sustain development.

According to them, the DCE has initiated several developmental projects in the district since 2017.

They believe the Asutifi North District Hospital for instance which has witnessed tremendous improvement came into being due to his leadership.

“Since 2012 when the district was split into Asutifi South and Asutifi North Districts, we had no major hospital in the District. We had to travel several miles before we seek proper medical care. Thanks to the DCE and government for giving us our own major hospital to support us. We are indeed grateful”, they said.

According to them, the construction of two Skills Development Centers has made it possible for them to acquire vocational and technical skills to boost youth entrepreneurship in the district.

They added that, the DCE has also ensured an improvement in water supply to about 90%.

The immediate past DCE, Anthony Agyei Mensah, says his major interest is to ensure that the needs of the district are provided when he’s given another chance to serve.

“My greatest priority is to ensure that I always listen to the needs and wants of my people and always work towards them. I am in to serve them with my everything”, he said.

Source: citifmonline