5 hours ago

The Supreme Court has ordered a new High Court judge to hear the mandamus application related to the disputed 2024 election parliamentary results.

The Apex Court made the order on Friday, December 27, 2024, during a hearing on an application filed by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) on the re-collation.

The five-member panel led by the presiding judge, Justice Gabriel Pwamang held that the High Court judge failed to allow a fair hearing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates during their application.

“The time of filing is hereby abridged to two days from today. The applicants for mandamus in the High Court may respond to the processes of the interested parties,” Justice Pwamang added.

The Apex Court has therefore abridged the time for Tuesday, December 31, 2024, citing time constraints under the national electoral calendar.

In a related development, the court also quashed the re-collation results for Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central constituencies which took place on Sunday, December 21.

However, it upheld the validity of the results for Ahafo Ano North and Nsawam Adoagyiri, leaving them unaffected by the order.