6 hours ago

The Toll Workers’ Union has called on the government to include them in its intention to automate the collection of tolls in 2023.

This comes on the back of an announcement from the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta that road tolls will be collected via electronic means from 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, General Secretary for the Toll Workers’ Union, Edward Duncan stated this was necessary to prevent them from being redundant in the current economic situation.

“Our view has always been that whatever the case is, the government should look at re-engaging us. We are also of the view that when it comes to toll automation and electronic way of collecting tolls, there are different levels.”

“We could have the one that will need the involvement of workers, it doesn’t have to necessarily be that they are paying physical cash to workers, but they will be there to assist in one way or the other,” Mr. Duncan said.

The Transport Ministry on November 18, 2021, announced an immediate cessation of the collection of tolls.

The action was taken after the government claimed there was chaos at various tollbooths following an announcement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2022 budget on the cessation of such revenue collection.

